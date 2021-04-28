Khloe Kardashian SHOCKED Tristan cheated on her AGAIN !!! Yep. The water is wet, ok? Turns out a model recently said that Tristan cheated on Khloe with her.

23-year-old model Sydney Chase said on a podcast that she had had a thing with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend and father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and not once, multiple times earlier this year, for several months. HA! And the Kuloi showing diamond rings to make them believe it was engagement, editing herself to the soul. And talking to the unfaithful about having another baby… Gosh, poor thing!

Well, according to The Sun, a source says that Khloe was taken by surprise, because imagine, how could that happen? HOW? WHY? Tristan cheated on her? Can not be!!! The woman wasn’t expecting it on a zillion faces. But there’s more, because this “model” later went and said in a TikTok video on Tuesday that Tristan, 30, last contacted her two weeks ago – a day after her daughter’s birthday with Khloe Kardashian.

“Tristan contacted Sydney two weeks ago to try to fix the damage and keep it a secret from Khloe because he thought it wouldn’t be known.” “And Khloe found out like the rest of the world when the media started publishing it, she was caught off guard.” “She has no idea what she’s going to do now. She’s still deciding which side of the story to believe, ”the source told The Sun.

OMG! REALLY? Which side of the story to believe? Well, although at this time and with the liar that is Triston, anyone goes out to say that he went out with him and how to know the truth … HA! The model said in a TikTok video that Thompson had spoken to her “a day after” True’s birthday on April 12. Along with her friends – called The Blackout Girls – she said:

“In this interview, my friend Hayden asked me a question which I answered honestly.” “However, I did reveal personal information about Tristan for which I apologize because that is not right and I shouldn’t have.”

Yep, she even counted what her jewelry was like… omg.

“However, I answering the question of our past relationship, that is true.”

Sydney – who OF COURSE has been posting tons of bikini and underwear photos ever since she revealed she had a thing with Tristan, stated:

“We had a past relationship and then I found out that he was in a relationship and I broke up.”

Oh. She did not know that Tristan Thompson was Khloe Kardashian’s partner – one of the most beautiful in 2021 – with whom she has a daughter? YEAH SURE!

“In the interview, things were misunderstood while we were drinking. We met on November 11 to be exact and that’s when it all started. “ “And then the last time we spoke – besides when he texted me after the interview – was the day after his daughter’s birthday when he returned home to Boston.”

OMG! Tristan also contacted him after this “interview.” WTF? This makes everything even worse.

Sydney Chase – who is reportedly a model from Los Angeles and a close friend of American Idol contestant Erika Perry – revealed her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson on the ‘No Jumper’ podcast this month. Erika’s friend, asked Sydney what was Tristan’s father like? And of course, she gave specific details. CLASSY! Whatever! Another “model” who will become “famous” for being the lover of …

So, Khloe Kardashian SHOCKED Tristan cheated on her AGAIN !!!! What do Farandulistas think? Tristan the unfortunate cheater or is he a profit … fame w. Khloe the eternal deaf-mute blind silly bambis.

Share this news!