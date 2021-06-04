Khloe Kardashian Says Contractor “Took” Her Home

You know how Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner bought those houses next to each other? Yeah, well a wild plot twist went down last night on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While chatting to her sister Kendall Jenner, Khloé casually revealed that the contractor she and her mom had been using “ran off with our houses” and tried to “steal from me.”

To quote: “You know the contractors ran off with our houses? So we don’t have houses currently. ”

She went onto explain, per Just Jared, that she and Kris had run a background check on him and found a “35-page rap sheet” but that Kris wanted to use him anyway even though Khloé “was not comfortable.”

“We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him. We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. Whatever. We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they’ve been on a stand still. “

Still confused? Same! Here’s what Khloé added during her confessional:

“A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we’re not allowed to go onto our properties. So we can’t even have a contractor take over while we’re trying to get our deeds back or close escrow. And we can’t even take him to court right now due to COVID. So we have to work everything out by mediation first. It just f * cking sucks. “

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these properties were insanely expensive, with Khloé’s estate costing her $ 17 million, and Kris Jenner’s costing $ 20 million. And if you’re wondering what the status on the homes is now, it seems like everything is okay? Maybe? At least judging from Khloé’s recent Instagram stories showing construction!

