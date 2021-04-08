Khlóe Kardashian responds to harsh comments against her figure | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and recognized American socialite Khlóe Kardashian, tired of the critical cures that are frequently done to her figure, shared a post from her official profile on Instagram, stating that she has transformed her body based on exercises and a rigorous diet and not by the Photoshop, as most claim.

Although, when he began with his fame, in the reality show of his family “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” He looked different, because he was overweight, to this day he really looks super good, and this has been because he cared about his health and started with a healthy life.

We well know that this entails a series of sacrifices and the results are not noticeable overnight, as it is not magical, the change is achieved because of great physical effort and a clean diet, without excessive consumption of food and of course, also helped with proper cooking methods, free of trans fats and so on.

You may also be interested: She had strong symptoms, Khloé Kardashian could have been infected

Well, it seems that this, most Internet users do not understand it, and since they began to notice the Physical changes In it, they began to talk and make all kinds of speculations, and among them, the favorite of the audience is the one that affirms that the Kardashian known for being always blonde used excess Photoshop in her entertainment pieces.

And just a couple of days ago, he shared a splendid image where you can notice in every inch the arduous effort she makes, and truly she is quite happy with the results, however, many Internet users came to attack her.

Sick of the situation, the same Khloe decided to break the silence and show with videos that what they say is not true, and at the same time wrote a message against haters, who are only active on the networks to find the negative side of everything they decide to do.

In this way he began with his message: “Hello guys, this is me and my body without retouching or filters. The photo that was published this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image their entire life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point – and then share it with the world; you should have every right to ask that it not be shared, regardless of who you are, ”he began.

CLICK HERE TO SEE KHLOE’S RESPONSE

“In truth, the pressure, the constant ridicule, and the judgment of my entire life to be perfect and meet other people’s standards of how I should see myself has been too much to bear. “Khloé is the fat sister.” “Khloé is the ugly sister.” “Your dad must not be your real dad because he looks so different.” “The only way he could have lost that weight must have been through surgery,” he continued.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Stating that people usually attack her with these types of comments, she made an important request to the audience: “I am not asking for sympathy, but I am asking to be recognized as a human being.”

She also confesses feeling tired of wanting to achieve the best with herself, and that in the same way the public remains firm with their negative comments, in addition, it is not an easy job to comply with the standards that have been imposed on her.

“Every flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and mocked down to the smallest detail, and the world reminds me of them every day. And when I take that criticism to use it as motivation to get in the best shape and even to help others with the same struggles, they tell me that I couldn’t have done it through hard work and that I must have paid for it. “

She also stated that you never get used to being judged, pushed aside and told how unattractive you are, and because of that she believes that she is not beautiful enough just being herself.

She ended determined with this message, which we truly applauded: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It is no longer up to anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not ”, stating that we are all unique and perfect in our own way and that we are not guided by offensive comments from third parties.