Khloé Kardashian Reportedly “Still Loves” Tristan Thompson Despite Split

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup is proving to be just as complicated as their relationship. Multiple outlets, including E! News, confirmed that they split last week. Despite the breakup, Khloé is still struggling with having feelings for her ex.

“Khloe still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him. ”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The insider adds, “They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan. She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back. ”

The split comes after Tristan (who has a history of cheating allegations) was reportedly spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer’s party in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 17.

A source confirmed that Tristan attended the party, telling E! News, “Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy, and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning. “

Another eyewitness claimed that Tristan was telling people at the party he was single. Whew, and you thought your breakup was messy,

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io