Khloé Kardashian reappears after cheating rumors

It seems that Khloé kardashian is again in the midst of rumors of infidelity. But, this is not an impediment for the television star to stop doing his thing. Khloé has been relatively quiet on Instagram since allegations that her partner, Tristan thompson He would have cheated on her with a model. Since these allegations were released, Khloé has kept posting mysterious phrases on her networks and has not commented at all on the alleged infidelity of her daughter’s father with Sydney chase, who began dating Thompson in November 2020 until it was revealed that he was still in a relationship.

Despite the outlook, Khloé has returned to tend to her business and in her profile she has dedicated herself to promoting the new Good American line and her partnership with Ipsy.

© Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian returned to social media to promote her brands and sponsorships with a line of cosmetics

On Thursday, April 29, Khloé shared a video of her glamorous Ipsy bag with some samples of luxury cosmetics. Khloé showed her followers some of her favorite products and applied some of them to her eyes, revealing that she is still wearing a gigantic diamond ring similar to the one that spread rumors of a possible engagement last February.

The second photograph he posted was from the Good American photo shoot, which would have been taken before this new scandal, also appears with the ring.

The accusations of this new infidelity came when Sydney Chase was invited to the No Jumper podcast and spoke about what happened with Tristan. The hosts of the podcast, commented that the idyll of Sydney and Tristan began in January, but she corrected them herself, ensuring that hers began in November of last year and that she agreed to go out with him, because she thought he was not in a relationship.

© Khloé Kardashian A recent photo of Khloé with her sisters, days before Thompson’s cheating rumors broke

“He told me that he was no longer in a relationship, so I said okay. We talk, we go out several times, we go out together, everything. I asked him ‘Are you single?’ and he said ‘Yes’ to me, ”Chase said. “It happened, and then I found out that he was not single, and I broke up with him,” he added.

© @ SydneyChase, Getty, @khloeKardshian Chase, Tristan, Kardashian

The interview was published on Thursday, April 22, 2021 and two days later, on April 24, Khloé posted a quote on her networks with the following message: “This letter is for you. The one who has had a difficult week. The one that seems to be under constant storm clouds. The one who feels invisible. The one who doesn’t know how much longer you can hold out. The one who has lost faith. You who always blame yourself for everything that goes wrong. For you. You are amazing. You make this world a little more wonderful. You have a lot of potential and a lot of things to do. Do you have time. Better things are coming, so hang on. You can do it”.