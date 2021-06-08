Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Water Bottle Drama

Khloé Kardashian is not here for people calling out comments she made about * checks notes * water bottles yesterday morning. In case you missed it, Khloé woke up bright and early and hopped on Instagram Stories to say how happy she was that her followers had purchased her giant water bottle — but that she was bummed to see people fill it up with smaller, single-use plastic bottles. Her comments caused a lot of people to eye-roll, as well as point out Khloé’s own abundant use of single-use plastic. Ahem:

Which brings us back to Khloé, who jumped online to defend herself in a series of tweets:

“Oh my! LOL What drives me [silly face emoji] is that people turn nothing into some thing. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE. I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container. It’s sort of defeats the purpose. I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can easily buy for the price of a case of water bottles. “

She continued to say that “Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that. Sometimes it’s what I grab. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy smokes. Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world. Feel free to tweet me some tips. I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself. “

Khloé ended her comments with “I mean the drama over water LOL I’ll keep my jug of water to myself moving forward.”

FYI, this is the water bottle in case you’re interested, lol.

