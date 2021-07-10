Khloé Kardashian puts summer heat with ‘spicy’ photo under the shower

Khloé Kardashian, the famous American businesswoman, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, revealing how she enjoys the summer outside of her work environment.

Through Instagram, the 37-year-old American model also released the image where she poses under the shower in a black swimsuit, while enjoying how the water falls on her body sculpture.

The popular television presenter born in the City of Los Angeles, California, has had a good response from her more than 163 million followers on Instagram, showing their admiration for her figure.

With more than one and a half million likes and more than eight thousand comments, the famous American socialite shows that she is still one of the most loved influencer in the world of social networks.

