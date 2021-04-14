Khloé Kardashian proved her bikini photos are unedited

Khloé kardashian is one of those celebrities who is often the topic of conversation when it comes to editing or altering her Instagram photos. Now, the founder of Good American is forced to come forward and speak her truth after an unedited photo of her in a bikini was accidentally posted on Instagram.

© @ khloekardashian A photo of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini came to light without her permission

The controversial photo was of the Revenge Body author during a private family reunion and was posted by an attendee on social media without permission, she said. Tracy romulus, KKW Brands chief marketing officer, in a statement.

This Wednesday, Kardashian used her Instagram account to address the subject of the unedited photo that, since it was published without permission, reportedly threatens to take legal action in this regard.

The way in which KoKo spoke about this issue was through a live on his social networks, where he shared several photos and videos without editing. Khloé also expressed herself about body image and wrote with one of her publications: “PS: Yes, I did a live to show you that all this is not edited with Photoshop 😝”.

The 36-year-old said the reason she wanted the accidental photo removed was she has faced “pressure, constant ridicule and judgment” throughout her life, something she wanted to avoid at all costs this time.

Khloé’s response

In a statement that Koko made for her fans, she expressed what she really feels: “Hello guys, this is me and my body without retouching or filters,” Khloé began in her post, which included a video of her in her underwear. “The photo that was published this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image their entire life, when someone takes a photo of you that is not flattering, in bad lighting, or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point – and then show it to the world; you must have every right to ask that it not be shared, no matter who you are ”.