The youngest of the little sisters’ trio Kardashian wanted to pay a small tribute to the oldest of them, Kourtney Kardashian, on the occasion of her birthday and for that, she published a series of very sexy photos of herself among them, one quite insinuating.

Kourtney she appears sitting on the floor of a bathroom in white lace underwear that highlights her tanned skin very well. This has been the Kardashian that less impact has had among the followers of the dynasty, with the exception of the great controversies that it has carried out such as his divorce with Scott Disick or his latest fight to the blows with his sister Kim Kardashian.

Here we leave you the spectacular photo he published Khloé Kardashian and where it appears Kourtney in smaller cloths.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash !!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister !! Jane, I love you! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:53 am PDT

