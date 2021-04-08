Khloé Kardashian photo drama timeline posted unedited

Who took the picture?

It all started at Kris Jenner’s house in La Quinta, California, where the Kardashian Jenner clan just spent Easter. That’s where they took the photo and her team insists that an unedited bikini photo Kardashian’s is copyrighted and should not be shared online. They are desperately trying to erase it from the Internet.

Khloé’s maternal grandmother was the one who took the photo, lawyers seeking to remove the photo from the internet revealed, The Sun reported. But previously said that an assistant had taken and posted the photo by mistake.

“The edited color photo was taken of Khloé during a private family reunion and posted on social media without permission by mistake of an assistant”Tracy Romulus, KKW Brands Marketing Director told Page Six.