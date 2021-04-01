Khloé Kardashian is very proud of her rounded mussels

Khloé kardashian has offered a lesson in self-esteem and self-confidence by explaining how, with the passage of time and a total change in attitude, she has gone from suffering a major complex on account of her round cheeks to feeling very “proud” of them and to vindicate them as one of its main signs of aesthetic identity.

“The truth is that it is being a lot of fun. As I get older, more and more people tell me that I look more like my mother ”, has revealed the celebrity about the parallels that begins to be the object with respect to his mother, the ‘momager’ Kris Jenner. “We both have very lumpy cheeks, and that’s something that I had a hard time accepting when I was younger“He added about the very different impressions that have marked his relationship with this part of his face.

“For much of my life, people laughed at me for having such chubby cheeks. But as you get older, you stop giving importance to those things and begin to value what you have because it is really yours. There are people who did not know if my cheeks were real or not, and they wondered why there are people who would pay to have them. But I love them ”, he explained in the same conversation.

