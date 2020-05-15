“data-reactid =” 23 “> Television star Khloé Kardashian reportedly revealed to members of her closest environment, including her large and media family, that the latest rumors about her life and, in particular, her particular relationship with his ex-partner Tristan Thompson they have him “frustrated” and indignant in equal parts.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Khloé is tired and frustrated with all these rumors about her and Tristan, especially the alleged pregnancy. He wants to dismantle that narrative and clarify any misunderstanding about his coexistence with Tristan “, has revealed a source about the endless number of speculations that the fact that the athlete decided to temporarily move to the angeline mansion of the celebrity to spend the period of tied quarantine has generated to the coronavirus.

“Apart from all this, Khloé maintains a good relationship with Tristan these days as parents, and the truth is that he will always have a very special place in his heart for what they lived together and for the role he plays in the her daughter’s life. Khloé tries to convey a positive attitude about her personal situation in these difficult times that the pandemic has brought, “the same informant told Us Weekly magazine.