Khloé Kardashian is afraid, she wants another baby but surrogacy is not what she thought

Khloé Kardashian has documented the process of having another baby with her partner Tristan Thompson in the reality of the media clan And since her sister Kim used surrogacy twice to expand her own family, it was to be expected that she would at least consider the idea of ​​using this assisted reproductive technique.

However, he had never really stopped to reflect on what such a process would entail, including the fact that the pregnant woman could request an ’embryonic reduction’ or the interruption of the pregnancy in the event of multiple fetuses or any other unplanned outcome.

“I think I’m freaking out as they ask me more questions because of course I know it’s her body, and my baby, but I hadn’t added two plus two or thought that means she’s in control if she wants to ‘eliminate’ to a twin. That I do not have control over that result makes me very nervous“, He has confessed in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ after having a meeting with a therapist specialized in ‘surrogacy’ through Zoom.

“I know it’s her body, but I didn’t really know that it was her decision, and it may be very naive to say it, but this opens my eyes. I’m questioning a couple of things, of course“, Asserted the model and businesswoman.

These scenes were filmed in the summer of 2020 and at that time Khloé was looking for a surrogate mother, but today there is nothing to suspect that she is preparing to welcome a new child, so it is possible that finally change your mind.

“I can’t think too much about the future”, has added before the cameras. “I think it’s the right option for us, but I’m not going to rush it, I’m not going to force it.”

