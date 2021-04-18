Khloé Kardashian highlighted all her attributes with a blue bodysuit and said she was an ‘Avatar’



Khloé Kardashian appears with a blue bodysuit and her entire body is highlighted.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez. / Getty Images

Even though days ago Khloé kardashian was in the eye of the hurricane for having posted a photo without retouching, where they said her body didn’t look the same as when she used photoshop Y filters, the socialite has continued to ignore those comments and not only published a video in which she showed her body wearing only shorts and covering her breasts with her hands, but now she came out with a Body suit blue that is giving a lot to talk about.

It turns out that the highest of the clan Kardashian- Jenner She was going out to party with her sisters and for this she wore the blue bodysuit or one piece that she held on to her heels accompanied by transparent sandals. The print of it had circles, especially in the area of ​​his rear and that made many of the eyes of his followers go to that area. Also, the mother of True thompson placed the word “Avatar” accompanying the image in your account Instagram. Which is not very difficult to imagine considering the size of the sister of Kim Kardashian, who by the way appeared with Maluma on a photo while they were partying together in Miami.

While her other sisters have dedicated themselves to makeup, clothing design or wellness, Khloé kardashian It was the most problems she had from being overweight. So he dedicated himself to sports and almost 5 years ago he turned his figure 180 degrees. He lost a lot of weight and it shocked the whole world. So when I know posted the bikini photo without retouching, it became a trend immediately. The good news is that, the clarification of the ex-partner of Tristan thompson He came out to clarify it and saying that he always “suffered for his image” while showing his body almost naked.

“When someone takes an unflattering photo of you in poor lighting or that doesn’t capture your body as it is after you’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and then shares it with the world, you should have every right to ask. not spread, regardless of who you are, “I point out Khloé.

She also claimed criticism at the time and always being subjected to public scrutiny with comments such as “The fat sister of the Kardashians” or “The ugly and cachetona sister.” She also admitted that “She plans to continue using filters, good lighting and makeup to look prettier in her photos and compared it to putting on makeup or putting on some heels.”