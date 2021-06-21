Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Update on Rob’s Dating Life

Andy interjected, “He can start fresh.”

Rather than dance around the subject, Andy addressed Rob and his family’s fall out with Blac Chyna, commenting, “It must be hard co-parenting for him with someone who’s suing his entire family.”

“I’m sure it is, but we could only imagine how hard that is,” Khloe said of the rift. “And I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it.” Instead of dwelling on the negative, Khloe praised Rob and Chyna’s 4-year-old daughter for being “one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world.”

She continued, “And we never blur the two, we separate completely, and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we’ll always respect that that’s her position. And so, we never try to bleed that or make Rob feel anymore guilty, ’cause that’s out of his control. “