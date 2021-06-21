Khloé Kardashian finally admits what cosmetic surgery she had on her face

“In my case, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s had his third face transplant.’ But I’ve had my nose done only once, with Dr. Raj Kinodia, and everyone’s been so upset. because he has not said anything about it, “he confessed in the second part of the special he recorded with his sisters, which aired this Sunday, to celebrate the end of the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

“Nobody had asked me until now. You are the first person who has asked me something about my nose in an interview,” he explained to presenter Andy Cohen. “Of course I have been infiltrations, although not so much botox. I have reacted very badly to botox in the past,” he added.