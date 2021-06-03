Khloe Kardashian Explains Her Changing Height in Recent Pics

Khloé Kardashian is among the tallest members of the Kardashian family and therefore usually stands a few inches above everyone else in group photos. However, fans noticed that her height keeps randomly changing in pics, and she went ahead and answered a tweet from a follower who asked “@khloekardashian WHAT’S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet. ”

Said follower also posted a side-by-side of Khloé looking two different heights in a solo mirror selfie and in an Instagram pic where she’s somehow the same height as Kylie Jenner — who’s definitely shorter than Khloé. In response Khloé wrote, “Hahahaha I love you. So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I’m leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense? I don’t wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height. “

She was then pressed about her exact height and responded “tall and fabulous” (yes to that!) Also saying “I am between five 9 1/2 and 510 thank you very much. Ok really 5’9.5 but I think 5’10 sounds nicer. ”

Oh, and Khloé also went ahead and gave everyone else’s height while she was at it, saying “Kourt is 5 feet. Kimberly is about 5’2“. Kylie I think is 5’7 ”or 5’8”. “

THE MORE YOU KNOW.

