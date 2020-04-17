It seems that in this quarantine they could be planning to give a brother to little True

The television star Khloé Kardashian would have been taking advantage of these days of forced quarantine, which she spends at her California home with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson and their daughter, little True (2), to reflect slightly with the basketball player on the possibilities that the future offers them in the purely family sphere.

It must be remembered that their romantic relationship finally ended in January 2019 and on account of the umpteenth infidelity starring the athlete. However, given the cordial treatment they continue to maintain regarding their role as parents and also their latest statements, it is no longer far-fetched to think that in a few months’ time both could end up announcing a surprising expansion of their offspring.

As it is clear from the new episode of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, the former lovers would be considering giving a little brother or sister to their beloved daughter and with the sole objective of making her feel more accompanied and, facing for years to come, learn to share your parents’ care. The idea comes directly from Tristan, as seen in the preview video, but the truth is that Khloé does not dare to dismiss it completely.

Of course, the celebrity is already very clear about the red lines that should not be crossed in the hypothetical case that another Tristan Thompson baby in her womb is encouraged to gestate: “He may use external embryos to give True a little brother or sister . Or I may borrow some of your sperm, we’ll see what we do. That will be in another episode ”, he assured before the cameras of space.

Mel Gibson reveals that several celebrities consume baby blood to succeed

Jacqie Rivera will have her baby at home

Clarissa Molina naked for the “pillow challenge”

Dissatisfaction with the white pants of Adamari López in A New Day

.