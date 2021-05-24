Khloé Kardashian boasts a shapely figure in a tiny swimsuit

The model and less of the Kardashian, Khloé, was not left behind before the recent publications of Kim, and left his millions of followers with his mouth open with one of his most recent photos in networks.

Despite the fact that in recent months she has received several criticisms by the ‘pink’ press, Khloé Kardashian does not allow those accusations to affect her and shows that she looks better than ever at 36 years old.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

With a tiny swimsuit, the socialite went viral by showing off her shapely figure in front of the mirror. The photo has been well received by his more than 140 million fans, generating nearly two million likes.

Also read: Cruz Azul: The severity of the injuries of Bryan Angulo and ‘Nacho’ Rivero

Recently, the businesswoman confessed that she would like to follow in her sister’s footsteps and become a mother for the second time through a surrogacy.