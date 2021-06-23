Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finished again

Khloé kardashian Y Tristan thompson they finished, at least for now. On June 21, a source told Page Six that the couple had separated “a few weeks ago.” It may be a coincidence, but this news comes a few hours after the Daily Mail reported that, during a party, Tristan went with three women to a bedroom in a house in Bel Air, on Friday night, for after half an hour to reappear ‘disheveled’. The party took place the day after he was photographed having lunch with Khloé and True, and two days before Father’s Day.

© SETH BROWARNIK / STARTRAKS Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have ended their relationship again

Tristan’s scandal at the Bel Air home was revealed by the Daily Mail before the Page Six reports surfaced, published on June 21. Witnesses said the basketball player arrived at the party after midnight and headed straight for the bar to enjoy a round of Deleon tequila shots. Sources also commented that he was “repeatedly touching the rear of a guest.”

According to the insider, Tristan “He immediately went to the bar where there were tons of girls; We heard him scream, let’s do shots! ”. Apparently he was having a great time, “laughing and at the same time sipping and drinking straight from a bottle of champagne. He was repeatedly touching the rear of this girl, so we all knew that he was totally interested in her, ”he explained.

Two hours later he was seen heading to a bedroom with three women and a friend. “I was with three women and another boy. One of the girls he was with is a regular party girl: she always goes out to party. The other girls just started dating this group. He did this in front of about 30 people, so you could hear people talking about it. They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked ironed and when he came out, his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. ” Tristan was at the party for another hour and then he left at 4am with his friends. The NBA player shared photos of the party in his stories.

Hours after the Daily Mail report, Page Six indicated that Tristan and Khloé had broken up a few weeks ago. “Get along. There is no drama, “the source said, adding that” everything is friendly and they are on the same page with co-parenting their daughter. According to the source, they broke up shortly after claims by Sydney Chase, who dated Tristan last fall.

However, PEOPLE reported Sunday that Tristan was there celebrating Father’s Day with True and Khloé. “Tristan is back in Los Angeles to celebrate Father’s Day with Khloé and True. He spent a lot of time away from Los Angeles during the (basketball) season, “explained the source, adding that” Khloé is happy to have him back. She and Tristan are good. They are planning a summer vacation together. ” And, “They also keep talking about giving True a brother.” The source continued to praise Tristan, explaining, “In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that she has changed … He is an amazing father and partner.”

So what is the real story? Is Khloé trying to save her reputation before this crazy story about Tristan spreads like wildfire?

