Khloe Kardashian among the Most Beautiful 2021 People

Khloe Kardashian among the Most Beautiful 2021. WTF? Yep, you read that right, the Kuloi ‘queen of a thousand photoshopped faces’ is in People’s Most Beautiful edition. LMAO!

Turns out People interviewed her for the edition of The Most Beautiful 2021 (Joke of the year!) – where Chrissy Teigen posed for the cover as the Most Beautiful (LOL!) – and Khloe talked about what physical characteristic she inherited from her mom Kris Jenner (surgeon doesn’t count, ok?).

“It’s so funny. The older I get, the more people tell me that I look like my mom. I didn’t realize that she and I have the same cheeks – I really have huge cheeks! ” – The Kardashian told People for their edition of the Most Beautiful. “When we smile, we have these kinds of big balls.”

LOL! You don’t know how I laughed at this. Seriously, and it is true, they have huge cheeks … They are kacheton. And now Kuloi admits that it took her years to accept her huge cheeks, because everyone made fun of her for that.

“All my life everyone made fun of me for having these huge cheeks” – said the founder of Good American. “The older you get, the more stylish they get.” “Everyone is like, ‘Are your cheeks real? People beg for those cheeks. I had always been told that as a child. And I was like, “Why do people pay for these big cheeks? But now we love them, ”said Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Yeah, everyone is wondering the same thing Khloe, are those cheeks real? Why did you pay for that?

Kuloi says she admires her mom’s looks a lot, so being compared to her is one of the biggest compliments she can get.

“My mom has such a beautiful face that I’m like, ‘Oh my Gosh.’ I love when my mom and I smile. I’ve seen so many photos even on my Instagram where we look the same. “

Photos on Instagram … where we look the same.

“I don’t know what else to call them, but it’s like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it’s so cute. I love it.”

Sure! With Photoshop, millions of filters and the same surgeon, they look identical in those first photos and on Instagram. HA! Ok, seriously now, in this photo, Kris and Khloe don’t have filters or 200,000 surgeries and touch-ups. They both look beautiful.

So who would say? Khloe Kardashian among the Most Beautiful 2021, according to People.

April fools ..? Okay. LOL!

