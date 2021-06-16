Khloé has changed so much that in her latest Instagram post it’s hard to know if it’s her or Kylie Jenner in front of the mirror

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been accused countless times of using and abusing digital retouching on their social networks. Khloé has always been very sincere about it: she has never denied that she uses filters to show the world her ‘best side’ and considers the FaceTune app to be one of the best inventions of the last decades.

However, sometimes she has gone too far and her followers have found it difficult to recognize her in her Instagram photos. That is exactly what has happened with his last publication to promote the new collection of his fashion brand Good american, in which Khloé kardashian appears posing in front of a mirror in her immense dressing room, dressed in some of the clothes she has just released.

At first glance, it’s hard to tell if it’s her or her younger sister Kylie. The pose that Khloé has adopted, which is one of the hallmarks of the young businesswoman in the virtual sphere, and her current haircut, which Kylie has also worn in the past, have contributed to increasing that confusion.

