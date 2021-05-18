Khea manages to open her way to the rhythm of trap – El Sol de México

Khea just turned 21 a few weeks ago. Despite his young age, the Argentine can boast that in the last five years he has become the leading exponent of the Latin trap.

“It fills me with pride to know that I was a pillar with other of my colleagues, that we opened doors and today there are artists leaving, who try to open doors for others and that this has become an endless chain where there is a consecrated genre”, says the singer in interview.

His nearly 11 million listeners – which make him one of the 500 most listened to artists in the world on Spotify – attest to this, and have led the singer to collaborate with industry giants such as Bad Bunny or Rita Ora, with who recently presented the acoustic version of Mood, for the British EP.

But now, Khea is looking to conquer the number one on the popularity charts: Justin Bieber. “I keep dreaming about Justin. A collaboration strikes me; I would like to do something great with him ”, confesses the artist with a nervous smile.

Khea became popular in 2017 with the song Loca, where he invited other artists like Duki to participate and then added Bad Bunny on his vocals. Four years later, the Argentine meets Duki again for a new song: Wacha, whose YouTube video exceeds 42 million views.

“We are changed, everything was bigger, more professional. He grabbed me with a hand on my chest saying ‘we made it and now what we dream of is real.’ Making music in studios, out of nowhere it turned into trips, shows, hotels, unthinkable things, clothes. We had nothing and out of nowhere we have a lot, not everything but there is a nostalgia to say ‘we did it’. And it was beautiful to meet again to do this song ”.

Wacha actually emerged three years ago, but due to contractual issues and other obstacles, it was unable to launch the issue until this year. “And we had to put a lot of head into it because at one point you have to put it fresh, after keeping it for so long.”

“We put our heads in and re-recorded the voices, we added another producer, Zecca, because before it was just Asan. And it was incredible. It sounds very fresh to have three years of life ”.

For the Argentine, who a year ago became the first Hispanic artist to sign with the Interscope Records label, one of his greatest wishes is to release a complete album. However, he rules out that Wacha is the beginning of that musical journey.

“The album is based only on a real concept, not on a patchwork of tracks. An album is the most personal that an artist can give. And I don’t know if Wacha is the beginning of a material or not, but it’s a single that I have a lot of love for ”.