Khandozhko injured, Tim Means faces Nicolas Dalby at UFC Vegas 30

One change will have a match from the UFC Vegas 30 undercard. Sergey Khandozhko he was injured and out of combat. After the discharge, Tim Means will face Nicolas Dalby.

Danny Roberts, the rival of this Saturday of Means on UFC Vegas 29, was removed for undisclosed reasons this Tuesday morning.

The change was announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

Means, he will seek to extend his winning streak. Welterweight is on a winning streak. In his last fight, he beat Mike perry by unanimous decision in UFC 255. Tim is known for his strong exchanges, with 19 wins for KO / TKO.

Dalby, will try to get his first winning streak after his return to the Octagon. After a brief step in 2016. Nicolas returned after being crowned welterweight champion of Cage Warriors. In his first match, he defeated Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in UFC Copenhagen.

In his next fight he was finished by Jesse ronson, but a positive for steroids from his rival annulled the result. In his last fight, he beat Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision in UFC 255.

UFC Vegas 30 It will be held on June 26 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

