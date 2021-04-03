Khamzat Chimaev warns Kamaru Usman: “I am the champion”

Khamzat Chimaev | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) had a very bad time not long ago, to the point that he announced his retirement after contracting covid-19 and even thought he had cancer. Fortunately, the UFC fighter was able to recover from his health problems and has made it clear that he wants to resume his career in the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev advises Kamaru Usman

So much so that “Borz” just sent a warning to Kamaru Usman (18-1) On twitter:

«You have all lost, I am still undefeated and I am the champion«.

It should be mentioned that Khamzat Chimaev is not going to be the next contender to the World Welterweight Championship held by Kamaru Usman but maybe I can get a shot with one or two more wins. It is true that he is undefeated, it is true that every time he is facing more important opponents, but he has to continue climbing in the division to face the champion. In fact, “Borz” is not currently in the UFC’s Top 15 of 170 pounds.

«What does not kill you makes you stronger«.

The monarch is preparing for his rematch with Jorge Masvidal (35–14) on April 24 at UFC 261.

«Inspired to work like never before!«.