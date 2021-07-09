Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang agreed to for UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev He already has a defined opponent for what will be his anticipated return to the Octagon.

Chimaev, considered one of the great revelations of 2020, will re-enter the cage of the UFC to face the chinese Li Jingliang in the UFC 267, PPV that will take place in October.

The match-up was corroborated this Friday morning by MMA Junkie.

Chimaev, inactive since last September, made a name for himself in the pandemic era as the UFC jammed three victories by completion in a span of two months.

The 27-year-old Chechen had a match scheduled for March with number three in the ranking, Leon edwardsBut he had such a hard time with COVID-19 that he not only had to give up the fight, but also consider his future in the sport.

Already recovered, Chimaev will have the opportunity to get into the top 10 of the classification against a Jingliang who comes from knocking out the Argentine in an assault Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The 33-year-old, number twelve in the ranking, is 4-1 in his last five appearances, with a decision loss to Neil Magny as his only slip in the last three years.

UFC 267 will be held from Fight Island.

