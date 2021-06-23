Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Focus On Welterweight To Go For The Title

Swedish mixed martial arts sensation Khamzat Chimaev prepares to return to the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev was causing a lot of buzz in the UFC before the COVID pandemic hit him. The “Borz” had joined the promotion only in July 2020. And in 2 months, he was already 3-0 in the promotion.

Later was booked to face top-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in December 2020, and that’s when Edwards tested positive for COVID-19. The fight was rescheduled for early 2021, and had to be postponed once again as Chimaev tested positive for the virus.

Chimaev was severely affected by the disease and took more than three months to fully heal from the lingering effects of the virus. There was a time when he announced his retirement from the sport, unable to withstand the lingering effects of the coronavirus.

However, Chimaev is already in top form and wants to return to the octagon. In a recent interview with The Schmo. he issued a warning to the welterweight division that he would soon be coming for the title.

«We’ll focus on 170, and we’ll take this belt. We’ll see what will happen.

Khamzat Chimaev already has fought in two weight divisions: welterweight and middleweight. Given his stature close to 1.90 meters, can challenge and pose a threat in various weight divisions. His natural weight will surely be well above the light heavyweight limit.

What remains to be seen is the “legitimacy” of his propaganda train.. He’s certainly a great talent, but he’s yet to prove himself against the best of the promotion.

