Khamzat Chimaev came to think he had cancer when he announced his retirement from MMA

Considered one of the great stars of welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he went through hard feelings in his recovery from COVID-19. The Swede, who came to cough up blood, was so concerned about his health and I come to think that he had cancer.

“I was doing well back to training, so they told me I could start cardio. And I felt bad again. I went to the bathroom and started coughing up blood. That scared me a bit mentally. “

“Honestly, that scared me and I started thinking that I might have cancer. I was sick a long time ago, why isn’t that going to happen now? Different thoughts went through my mind. Besides that, I was alone in Las Vegas, fighting to get through it all. “ remembered Chimaev in interview with RT Sports.

A controversy with the Swede began after he was removed from the fight against Leon Edwards for not recovering well from the COVID-19, which he contracted last December. At the time, arrive to announce his retirement from MMA for not being able to train at a high level.

Now, Chimaev He is already planning his return to the Octagon in the first half of this year and I take the opportunity to send a message to possible rivals in the division.

“Some people die from this disease, but I don’t. I’m still here, sadly for my rivals. If you are in shape, training all the time, why wait two, three, four months? When I am fit and without injuries, I can fight once a week ”, concluded Chimaev.

With 26 years, Khamzat is undefeated after his debut in the MMA in 2018. With 9 fights as a professional, the new promise of the UFC you don’t know what it’s like to lose.