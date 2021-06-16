Khalil Rountree vs. Modest Bukauskas added to UFC Fight Night on September 4

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khalil Rountree (blue gloves) celebrates beating Gokhan Saki (red gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A light heavyweight match has been added to UFC Fight Night on September 4. Khalil Rountree will face Modest Bukauskas.

The match was confirmed by Tudor Leonte from Sherdog.com the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Rountree, will try to end his bad phase in the octagon. The participant of season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter he has won one of his last four fights. Khalil he’s on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost to Marcin pracinho by unanimous decision in UFC 257. The light heavyweight is known for his strong striking, with 5 wins per KO / TKO.

Bukauskas, comes from a similar situation. The Lithuanian is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost a unanimous decision to Michal Oleksiejczuk on UFC 260. Modest became known for his strong striking and also for his time in Cage Warriors, where he was the organization’s light heavyweight champion.

UFC Fight Night September 4 will be held in a place to be defined.

