Libya.- Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army (LNA, for its acronym in English) announced on Monday the taking of all the political power by their forces, which already controlled most of Libya; for its part, Tripoli and several areas in the northwest of the country remain under the control of the Government of National Accord (GAN) from Fayez al Sarraj, supported by the UN.

Haftar, in a televised speech addressed to “free Libyans”, declared that the “General Command of the Armed Forces accept the will of the people”, which has responded to its call to “announce the fall of the Political Agreement that has destroyed the country and has taken him to the abyss. “

The LNA leader indicated that with the revocation of the Agreement, power is returned to the people who are “the source of all authority” and his forces will focus on creating the conditions “to build lasting institutions of the civil state, according to the will and ambitions of the Libyan people, as the liberation march is completed until full success is achieved. “

Haftar’s statements were cataloged by the GAN as an announcement of a coup d’état and a violation of the 2015 Political Agreement, and he also urged the House of Representatives, which Khalifa supports, to join his colleagues in Tripoli to engage in dialogue. and continue with the democratic path to find a solution to the conflict.

For its part, the United States embassy in Tripoli also reacted to the announcement of Khalifa Haftar; ‘regrets’ the commander’s suggestion “that changes in the political structure of Libya can be imposed by a unilateral declaration. “

(With information from RT)