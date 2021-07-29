Khachanov: “The new schedule is an advantage for everyone”

After defeating Ugo Humbert and qualifying for the semifinals of the singles table in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Karen khachanov He wanted to remember a very important factor on this sixth day of competition: the time change. There will not be tennis again before 15:00 local time, a triumph of the players that has begun to be noticed since this Thursday.

“Today everything was much better in terms of physical conditions. Obviously, there is still a lot of humidity and a lot of heat, but nothing compared to other days. That is a great advantage for everyone. I felt very good on the track, I came here to fighting for medals and I’m also playing at a good level. I’m happy to have been able to find solutions to each problem, I’m really enjoying it, “said the man who will face Pablo Carreño in that first turn.