Khachanov: “Now I have to stay motivated to fight for gold”

Have a medal insured in about Olympic Games it can only bring one negative aspect: conformity. Is what you fear Karen khachanov after beating Carreño and meeting Zverev in two days, although the Russian wants to focus 100% on that last test to be champion.

“It was very important to win today because at least you know with certainty that you are guaranteed a medal, something that I always dreamed of and that is now a reality. Now I have to maintain or even find a new motivation for Sunday, I will try to arrive as well prepared as possible to fight for the gold, “he declared.