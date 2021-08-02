Khachanov: “Being so close to gold makes me feel a lot of pain”

One of the surprises of these Tokyo Olympics 2021, Karen khachanov, spoke openly about what he felt throughout this week representing his country, showing his sadness for not having been able to reach the gold medal: “It has been an honor for me to participate for the first time in my life in the Olympic Games. I have been fighting all week for my country, my family, my team and I gave everything I had. Having been so close to gold makes me feel a lot of pain, but at the same time I am proud of how far I have come and to be able to add one Another medal for my country. Thank you very much to those of you who have supported me and trusted me during this week. It means a lot to me. “