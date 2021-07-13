Khabib talks about Conor McGregor’s injury and loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks divine intervention had something to do with Conor McGregor’s injury at UFC 264.

Last Saturday in the main event at UFC 264, Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier for the third time. The Irishman was looking for a victory that would catapult him into the fight for the UFC lightweight title.

Unfortunately for him, McGregor suffered a broken left leg near the end of the first round. In this way, Dustin Poirier took the victory by TKO and caused many reactions on social networks. One of them would be that of Khabib, who would declare that “good had conquered evil.”

Obviously the rivalry between Khabib and Conor influenced that initial reaction from Nurmagomedov. However this Monday speaking to MMA Junkie, the former UFC champion expressed that Conor’s behavior would have influenced him to suffer the injury.

“There is always going to be something superior, with more power than we have. Sometimes when people say, ‘I am this, I can do this because I am smart, because I am strong.’ God is always going to humble you. I saw yesterday or two days ago, I saw his coach say in the interview, ‘I don’t understand how this happened. He is a strong young man and he broke his foot. I do not get it. Everything is from God. You have to become humble. When you get rich, when you get strong and famous, you think, ‘this is for myself.’ God is going to humble you. “

Nurmagomedov also took the opportunity to express his joy for Dustin Poirier.

“I really enjoyed this fight. I am really happy for Dustin Poirier. I think he deserves the starting shot, and I think he deserves to be the UFC lightweight champion right now. “

