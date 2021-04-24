Khabib sports a luxurious watch from his line and some fans say it will anger McGregor

The undefeated former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomédov, showed through his social network Instagram, the ‘Epic X Tourbillon Khabib’, one of the four watches that the luxurious brand Jacob & Co. has designed for him.

The watch case is about 44 millimeters and is made of grade 5 titanium, a strong and lightweight material. Also, the inside of the bezel is engraved with the nickname ‘The Eagle’, which characterizes the Russian, as well as his signature and his impressive undefeated record of fights: 29-0.

In addition, the luxurious watch is packed in a sapphire crystal case and has the image of the expeller in the background. It is activated by a manual winding system that operates the timing and quantum functions with a vertical angle tourbillon with a 72-hour power reserve.

So far, the company has not announced an official release date for that watch collection or an estimated sale price.

Some MMA fans, who found the watch very nice, also said that Khabib’s post was going to ‘anger Conor McGregor’, ‘The Eagle’ sports arch rival, in reference to the ‘Rasputin’ and ‘Astronomy Tourbillon watches Baguette ‘, both designed by Jacob & Co and valued between just over $ 1 million and $ 2 million, respectively, which the Irishman bought and displayed on Instagram earlier this year.

Conor McGregor’s exotic and millionaire watch (Photo: Instagram Conor McGregor)