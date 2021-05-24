Khabib says no to $ 100 million for Mayweather match

These days Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach, Javier Méndez, put on the table the only reason his pupil would return to a mixed martial arts fight after retiring as a fighter in 2020:

It’s in his blood. He loves competition. If he comes back, I doubt it, but if something prompts him to come back, it is his love for competition, not for something else. Just love, miss the competition, not one person in particular.

Obviously he never spoke out on boxing because it was never Khabib’s sport and neither did Khabib when he announced his goodbye to MMA. On the other hand, he recently turned down $ 100 million to face Floyd Mayweather. This was confirmed by his representative, Ali Abdelaziz, speaking with Hotboxin:

“Khabib was offered $ 100 million after he retired to fight Floyd Mayweather. $ 100 million. You can ask Floyd, you can ask everyone, and Khabib said, ‘no, I’m retired, I told my mom I’m retired, I’m going to keep my word to my mom. If my mother tells me to fight again, maybe I will, but right now she says no. ‘ He comes from a Muslim culture, we respect our mothers a lot, we cannot go to heaven without our mother’s permission.

Therefore Khabib Nurmagomedov against Floyd Mayweather is not going to happen. It seems that neither after this offer nor ever. If the mixed martial arts star returns, it will be to the cage, not to the string.