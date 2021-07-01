Khabib says he feels like just released from prison having retired

After several months in retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to reflect on the changes in his life.

Khabib remains active by participating in his companions’ camps. However, it is clear that the pace of your workouts is not the same, nor is the rigor of your diet. Although he misses competing, Nurmagomedov claims to feel free in this new stage.

“I am living the life of an ordinary person, not that of a professional athlete. I think that living the athlete’s life is something like being in a prison. Every day you have to do the exact same thing – train, rest, train again, and rest. It’s like living in the same way, at the same pace, without being able to slow down. When you slow down you are no longer a champion. In a way, I just freed myself from that prison. “

Nurmagomedov admits that the force of the routine of so many years is something difficult to overcome. In a way, it becomes like an addiction, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to come back.

“I miss almost everything, simply because I spent my whole life doing it. It’s like a kind of addiction that you can’t get rid of, it just exists. Sometimes you just want to get in the octagon to kick some ass. Fight for five rounds and do it very hard. But that’s life. Only time will tell if it was the right time to retire. “

Contrary to what happens in many cases where money lures fighters back, Khabib says that will not happen to him.

“The richest man is the one who is self-sufficient. If you have the right amount of everything, you are at peace with your mind, then you are the richest. Even if you don’t have all those millions, that luxurious life. If what you have is enough, then you will always be the richest. “

Finally, Nurmagomedov confessed that although he considers himself to have achieved maximum success, he did not feel the happiness that he supposed he would feel when he achieved his goals.