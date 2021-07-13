Khabib reveals that he rejected Dana White’s proposal to fight Georges St-Pierre: “I’m done”

Only time will tell if khabib Nurmagomedov will eventually return to MMA one day, but for now, not a super-fight with Georges St-Pierre is capable of tempting him.

Nurmagomedov, former Lightweight champion of the UFC, spoke to MMA Junkie and revealed that Dana White He offered to fight with ‘GSP’, an offer that he ended up rejecting.

“He texted me and said, ‘Hey, Georges wants to fight you.’ And I said, ‘What can I do? I do not know. I’m done, you know? ‘ I think Georges St-Pierre has already finished too. Let the subject be a legend. He is forty years old and I don’t understand why he would have to fight. I think he also has money. I’m done. Seriously, I’m done.

Nurmagomedov, unbeaten record of 29-0, hung up his gloves on the UFC 254 after submitting to Justin gaethje to fulfill his third title defense. The Russian argued his decision as a way to pay tribute to his late father, Abdulmanap, and fulfill the promise he had made to his mother not to continue fighting without the family patriarch in his corner.

As Nurmagomedov is barely 32 years old, the Dagestani is sure that the talks about his future will not stop for a while.

“I’m only 32,” he explained. “People are going to talk about this for the next seven or eight years. Because in MMA many subjects reach their best form from 37 to 39. I think people are going to talk about it until that moment comes.

