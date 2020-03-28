Ali Abdelaziz

The days pass, and doubts grow about the realization of UFC 249. No place defined, but scheduled for the April 18thThe event is at risk of being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz defends that the event be carried out with the preventive measures that have been applied around the world.

In interview with MMA Fighting, He gave his opinion on the subject.

“I think that the UFC or any other company that has fighters under contract, they have to find a solution. They are independent contractors. They have no wages. Some fighters win from $ 10,000 to $ 10,000, $ 15,000 to $ 15,000. They live from paycheck to paycheck. This is how they earn money and that has been happening for 20 years “, said Ali.

Thinking of keeping the event going, Abdelaziz endorsed the words of Dana White, who criticized the press, suggesting that they are responsible for placing the pandemic alarmingly, generating an atmosphere of hysteria.

“For you, as a member of the press, who criticizes a fighter or coach, or whoever, if you are a fighter and do not want to fight, everything is fine. Do not fight. I know that the UFC and Dana White are willing to place their reputation, money and be formalized. For putting at risk and making those who want to fight, I believe that nobody has the right to tell them that they do not fight “, the agent stated.

At the end of the interview, Ali He spoke about the will of the fighters who want to exchange blows in the octagon. For the manager, that there is no public, It is not an impediment to the show.

“Those guys want to fight. They have been in training for two or three months. I have athletes who fight on April 18, who fought on April 11 and March 28. I sign checks for them, because they have to pay bills, I have to help them. I do not care”concluded Abdelaziz.