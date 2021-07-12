Khabib Nurmagomedov wins ESPY award for best MMA fighter

Despite being retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to receive recognition.

Saturday night, ESPN held the annual ESPY Awards to recognize the best athletes, moments, games and sports from the past year. In the category “Best MMA fighter”, Nurmagomedov who retired undefeated and as a lightweight champion of UFC, won the honor.

The last fight of “The Eagle” It was in October when he submitted to Justin gaethje in the stellar of UFC 254 in the light belt unification combat. Many thought that Gaethje It was the big test for the Russian, but Nurmagomedov submitted it in the second round.

After the victory, Khabib announced his retirement from the sport, despite attempts to Dana White to make him return and fulfill his father’s goal, which was to retire undefeated with 30 wins.

Nurmagomedov won the award by beating the current champions of the UFC Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes Y Rose namajunas.

