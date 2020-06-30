The light champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov is the highest-earning Russian celebrity leading with $ 16.5 million dollars obtained between 2019 and 2020.

Forbes He reported that Nurmagomedov got $ 16.5 million dollars for earnings at the end of the fiscal year in April of 2020. This leaves to Khabib in the elite and with athletes of the level like Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Artemi Panarin, in addition to surpassing celebrities and musicians of the country.

The Forbes rankings combine athletes and celebrities. In addition to its rise in social networks, Nurmagomedov with 20 million followers in Instagram, leaves it at the top of the list, with money made in UFC, as well as with sponsorships and public talks.

Although it does not accept sponsorship from Alcohol, Cigars and Betting Platforms, Nurmagomedov made a portfolio of sponsorships that include contracts with Reebok, Toyota, Gorilla Energy Drink, and Alhadaya.

His manager also reported that Nurmagomedov wins $ 300,000 dollars for each talk.

The Russian is also known for dominating every fight within the octagon. The combat front Dustin Poirier in UFC 242 It was a big part of his earnings. As the event was held in Abu dhabi, wages were never disclosed, but the report of Forbes ensures that he won $ 10 million dollars for facing Poirier, who ended in the third round.

Unfortunately, Nurmagomedov was going to face Tony Ferguson in UFC 249 in Brooklyn, but the billboard was canceled due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, and the fight did not take place later for various reasons.

Despite this, this shows the country’s social and cultural impact of the lightweight champion UFC in his country.

“I feel more comfortable when they don’t support me. When many want you to lose, I want to show that they are wrong. I want to surprise ” said Khabib in a forum chat Synergy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes to unify light belt when facing interim champion Justin Gaethje in UFC 243, which could be done in September, in Abu Dhabi.

If he wins that fight, there’s been talk of a lucrative rematch against the former two-division champion. Conor McGregor.