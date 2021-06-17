Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to be a professional footballer

After putting down the gloves MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov, He has taken a few days of vacation and playing soccer, a sport to which he himself mentions that it is his true passion, for that reason, he is considering becoming a professional footballer.

According to the words of the former champion of the UFC, his wish is to become professional football player and with it fulfill one of his biggest dreams.

“Football is on another level. MMA, I like MMA, I like fighting. I like to compete with people, with the best fighters in the world. But football, for me, is the best sport, “he explained.

Likewise, he made it clear that if a club made him a very good offer, he would not hesitate for a minute to sign the contract.

“If some clubs offer me something interesting, I will accept this because this is my childhood dream. I like football. I have been following soccer since I was a child. This is my first love, “he mentioned.

Show Player