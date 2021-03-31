Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about why he decided to retire and assures that he will dedicate himself to helping other fighters build their careers

By Edwin Pérez – Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after defending the UFC lightweight belt by submitting Justin Gaethje in October last year. However, UFC president Dana White is still hopeful that Khabib will return, and he still hasn’t stripped him of the 155-pound title.

Unfortunately for his fans and the boss of the Octagon company, Khabib does not miss the competition, he is enjoying his retirement and he likes the fact that he no longer has to endure the pressure that plagues the Ultimate Fighting Championship champions. Khabib addressed this issue in a statement delivered to Esquire Middle East:

“Every day I got up in the morning and started training. At nightfall my body felt exhausted, because I was pushing it to the limit. I just want to live a life in which I can at least get some sleep before lunch, live for myself without dedicating myself 100 percent to sports. “

With that said, Khabib doesn’t want to stray completely from the sport, and even reveals that he will dedicate himself to sharing his experience and helping other fighters get ahead:

“Now that I am not going to train anymore, I have people close to me – brothers and friends – who fight at the highest level. There are about four or five people with whom we build the path, I will help them, train with them, share my experiences … To some extent, this can be called the life of a coach, but I will not get into coaching fully. I will always be there and share my experience ”.

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062