The light champion of UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov had to face the former interim champion Tony Ferguson in the stellar UFC 249, but Nurmagomedov announced its exit from the billboard after the pandemic of coronavirus.

But, everything seems to indicate that the fight may still take place, since Khabib he said he is ready to face Ferguson at the event, and now he asks UFC to send the place to defend his light belt.

“Right now, if they give me location, if I can come out from Russia… I’m going to fight. One hundred percent. Just give me location.”

Speaking to @bokamotoESPN, @TeamKhabib says facing Tony Ferguson is his “dream fight” and understands why fans are upset. pic.twitter.com/c2j2RV4uZ0

– ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 2, 2020

“Right now, if they give me location, if I can get out of Russia … I’m going to fight.”, said to Brett Okamoto from ESPN. “One hundred per port, just send instead”.

Florida It would be the place where the billboard could be made, but there is no official announcement where UFC will make the fight.

Also, the possibility arose that Justin Gaethje replace to Nurmagomedov, but there is no official announcement at the moment.

The organization has already postponed three of its coronavirus events, but UFC 249 would be the return of the events full time in the words of the president of UFC, Dana White.

UFC 249 will be held next April 18th in a place to be announced.