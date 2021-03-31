Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks after Dana White confirmed his retirement from competition

By Edwin Pérez – Yesterday, UFC president Dana White confirmed via social media that Khabib Nurmagomedov is now officially retired. In addition, Khabib is no longer champion and the vacant lightweight belt will be contested by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, at UFC 262 on May 15.

This was Dana’s message announcing that Khabib will no longer compete in the Octagon:

“He is 100% and officially retired. It was amazing to see your work Khabib ‘the Eagle’ Nurmagomedov thank you for everything and enjoy whatever you are going to do my friend ”.

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 – danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Khabib also spoke out on social media regarding the news of his retirement. Khabib basically thanks Dana, the UFC, his team and the fans, for all the support received throughout his career:

“It was a great dinner with some great people. Dana, thank you so much my brother and the entire UFC team for the opportunity to prove myself, guys, you guys have changed many lives forever because of this sport. “ “Dana, I will never forget you because of your attitude towards me, my father did not forget it and my children will remember you. Today we had a real conversation between real men ”. “I also thank the whole team, the sparring partners and all the fans. I hope they accept my decision and understand me ”.

