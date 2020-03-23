Khabib Nurmagomedov says that in the next few days it will be known when he will fight against Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov

With confirmation of Dana White that he UFC 249 whatever happens, the only thing left to be defined is the exact date (assuming that April 18 is not done as stipulated) and the place.

Less than a month from the PPV, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who exposes his 155-pound belt to Tony Ferguson, has not interrupted its preparation due to the spread of the coronavirus.

With the event getting closer, the Russian recently revealed from his Instagram account that in the next few days he will know where he will defend his crown against ‘El Cucuy’.

Via ESPN.

“That is a very important fight, because the Light Weight division has to keep going. We have to fight Tony Ferguson and we have to know who will be the next contender. In the next few days, Dana will tell us the location. “

In what is considered by many to be the most anticipated fight in the division’s history, both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson come on a streak of twelve straight wins.