Khabib Nurmagomedov says he misses competing but is unrepentant: “It’s as if I had been released from jail”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been retired from professional MMA practice for about 8 months now, when he decided to hang up his gloves after beating Justin Gaethje and completing 29 fights and no losses in his career.

In an interview with “UFC Russia”, the now veteran told how his life has been after announcing his retirement. «I live the life of an ordinary person, not of a professional athlete. I think that living the life of an athlete is a lot like living in prison, because every day you have to do exactly the same thing: train, rest, train again and rest », Held.

And he added in this regard: “It’s like living in the same way, at the same pace, without slowing down. Once you slow down, you are no longer a champion. So, in a way, it is as if I have freed myself from this prison.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The ‘Eagle’ admits that he misses the whole routine of a fighter’s life, but assures that he does not regret the decision. I miss almost everything. There are many times when I miss the competition or that spirit. There are many things that I miss, simply because I have spent my life doing it », He said.

“There was not a moment when I regretted or doubted my decision (to stop). However, I miss the competition environment itself, the boot camps, the weight loss, etc., because it’s kind of an addiction and you can’t get rid of it, it just exists.he admitted, however.

Sometimes you just want to go to the Octagon and detonate, fight for five rounds in a row and do something really difficult. But life is life, even if it wasn’t now, so at some point in life I would have walked away and said no to this sport in some way. “, completed Khabib who assured that only time will tell if he stopped fighting at the right time.

