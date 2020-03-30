Khabib Nurmagomedov

Everything seems to indicate that the UFC 249 star fight, where Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to face Tony Ferguson, you will have to wait again.

There has been widespread concern in recent days about the whereabouts of Khabib Nurmagomedov, this Monday morning, “The Eagle” confirmed in a live stream of Instagram to confirm that you are stranded on Russia now that the country closed its borders so as not to increase the spread of Coronavirus.

Denis Geyko from RT Sport translated the statements of Khabib on their social networks.

“We were training at the AKA without any information about the fight, where and how it will happen”Khabib began. “Then the UFC told us that the 100% fight would not be happening in the United States and they said that 99% was in Abu Dhabi.” After talking to the UFC, we decided to fly to the Emirates a month before the fight. I don’t remember the exact date, it was 19 or 20, I would have to verify. But when we landed in Emirates, we learned that the borders were closed and that no one will be able to leave or fly, except for the residents. So we had to fly back to Russia. Currently, I am in Dagestan and I train and I prepare every day. Although I don’t know what I’m preparing for after coming to Russia, we also knew that the borders will be closed. Just like the United States, just like in Europe, the Emirates, everywhere. Everyone is in quarantine right now. “

“So now I hear that they are looking to organize it with or without me.”continuous Nurmagomedov. “Okay, go ahead. Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it, I know that the combatants need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know it’s difficult for a fighter. Unless they fight, they will not receive money. I even heard that they are looking for an opponent for Tony because he is in the United States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not of my own free will. The UFC told me that the fight was 100% not happening in the United States, and even not happening in the Emirates, it will happen on this side of the Atlantic. We discussed everything with the UFC. By then they had already spent 5 weeks of hard training at AKA. Now I don’t really know what’s going on. It is really difficult to train and reduce weight when everyone is blocked and does not know what they are preparing for. But it is not the first time I have faced obstacles in my career. ”

Days ago, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz denied that UFC 249 will be held in Saudi Arabia.

At the moment, UFC has not revealed any new information about the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson, but this is not encouraging. It remains only to wait to know what will happen.