Khabib Nurmagomedov retires, it’s official

Khabib Nurmagomedov He will not return to the UFC Octagon. The fighter retired in October 2020 after beating American Justin Gaethje in a match that ended early in the second round. Since then there has been speculation about his possible return. Khabib himself encouraged this option before McGregor’s last fight against Porier. Now, Dana White, president of the UFC, has confirmed on his Twitter account that Khabib will not return to the Octagon. “29-0 stays that way. He is officially one hundred percent retired. It was amazing to see you work @TeamKhabib thanks for EVERYTHING and enjoy what’s next my friend, “he wrote.

Khabib also thanked White and the UFC team for the opportunity they gave him to “prove himself,” as well as the fact that he “changed many lives forever.” Khabib sent a message to his followers: “I hope they accept my decision and understand me.”

Since UFC 254, Nurmagomedov had passed through the company’s facilities in Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas several times to continue training, so it seemed that his march was still in the air, but finally the one from Dagestan has not found an incentive to do so. keep going.