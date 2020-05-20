Meeting of Vladimir Putin with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov got several calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin this week while his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, continues to receive treatment in a Moscow hospital.

According to Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, Abdulmanap was put into a medically induced coma by doctors this week while continuing to treat their heart condition after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Abdelaziz added that Putin personally contacted Nurmagomedov to offer his assistance and assure the undefeated lightweight champion that his father is receiving the best care possible.

This was announced by the MMA Fighting website:

“The president approached him a few times. It reassures us a little, but everything is in the hands of Allah. Everything is in the hands of Allah and we can get all the help we can “

Earlier this week, Nurmagomedov publicly addressed his father’s health difficulties for the first time in a lengthy video posted on his Instagram page.

“This virus has severely affected his heart since he had a heart operation a year ago. Many people I know have died, parents of people close to me. This virus has affected everyone. This virus does not ask you what your last name or first name is, it does not ask you where you work, if you are rich or poor. Everyone has gotten sick. We can only get through this together. ”

Nurmagomedov has been one of the most public figures in Dagestan, urging people to take precautions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He returned home prior to a previously scheduled fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, but after travel restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of the disease, he was unable to return to the United States for the event.

Russia has been hit hard by the coronavirus in recent weeks with the country now number 2 in the world in confirmed cases with more than 299,000 cases. The United States alone exceeds that number with more than 1.5 million infected.